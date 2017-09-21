EXCLUSIVE: ‘Big Brother’ Couple Raven and Matt Talk Next Steps, Respond to the #ExposeRavenParty

Leaving the Big Brother house also means facing the fans of the show for the first time. Viewers questioned Raven’s backstory a lot, often with the hashtag #ExposeRavenParty. They dug up past local news stories about Raven and her family after the dance teacher shared a lot of information with her fellow houseguests on past medical procedures, diseases and family history, that even some of them questioned. The main stories involved her gastroparesis diagnosis (she has a “pacemaker” that helps her digest food), a bum knee and her mom being a member of Mensa.

“If you want to question it, that's fine,” Raven says. “Everyone has the right to their own opinion, but I just really wanted to be an open book. I do have a lot wrong with me and I didn't use it as a crutch. I just wanted to educate people and inspire people.”

“I believe everything Raven said in the house,” Matt says. “If she was making that stuff up, that's a heck of a good story, 'cause that is very unique. So, yeah, maybe some of it wasn't true, and I'm assuming she'll let me know if it wasn't. I mean, I did see the scar and the pacemaker, so I'm assuming at least part of that to be true.”