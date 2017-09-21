EXCLUSIVE: ‘Big Brother’ Couple Raven and Matt Talk Next Steps, Respond to the #ExposeRavenParty
Matt Clines and Raven Walton are ready to turn their Big Brother showmance into a romance.
“I’m excited to see [what] the future … holds for me and Matthew,” Raven gushes to ET after the finale. “We have connected on a whole new level.”
“We're gonna see what happens,” Matt adds. “We're gonna hang around California for a week, spend time with each other. We haven't known each other for a single minute outside of this house, so yeah, I'm excited to get to know Raven outside of the house and see where it goes. I'm excited.”
Leaving the Big Brother house also means facing the fans of the show for the first time. Viewers questioned Raven’s backstory a lot, often with the hashtag #ExposeRavenParty. They dug up past local news stories about Raven and her family after the dance teacher shared a lot of information with her fellow houseguests on past medical procedures, diseases and family history, that even some of them questioned. The main stories involved her gastroparesis diagnosis (she has a “pacemaker” that helps her digest food), a bum knee and her mom being a member of Mensa.
“If you want to question it, that's fine,” Raven says. “Everyone has the right to their own opinion, but I just really wanted to be an open book. I do have a lot wrong with me and I didn't use it as a crutch. I just wanted to educate people and inspire people.”
“I believe everything Raven said in the house,” Matt says. “If she was making that stuff up, that's a heck of a good story, 'cause that is very unique. So, yeah, maybe some of it wasn't true, and I'm assuming she'll let me know if it wasn't. I mean, I did see the scar and the pacemaker, so I'm assuming at least part of that to be true.”
“A lot of people are like, ‘You don't look sick,’” Raven continues. “I've had that even before I went on the show … Well, you can't see it. There's something wrong with me on the inside. I do have a lot wrong with me, and to clear this up -- I said in the house, my mom could be a part of Mensa. She went to law school. Unfortunately, she got sick and was not able to graduate. She could join Mensa tomorrow. She's a very intelligent woman and I'm proud to be her daughter.”
“I'm a sick woman,” she says. “I do have terminal illnesses. I don't let it stop me, I don't let it bring me down.”
