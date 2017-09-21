EXCLUSIVE: ‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Reacts to Cody Voting for Josh and Winning ‘America’s Favorite’

ET caught up with Chen in the Big Brother backyard after the finale, where she also reacted to Cody winning the “America’s Favorite” title, despite being a controversial houseguest.

“It did and it didn’t [surprise me],” she says. “I don't know if we're allowed to reveal by how much, but it was no question, let's put it that way, without revealing numbers. I was surprised because, in the beginning, he was kind of like the prom king. Then suddenly, when he became on the outs and he wasn't running the show and, you know, he wasn't Mr. Popularity in the house, he became -- that's when America started rooting for him.”

“We love an underdog,” she continues. “It's weird to look at the picture of Cody as an underdog. He doesn't have an ounce of fat on him ... He knows his demons, but he doesn't know how to get out of his own way.”

So, Cody walks away with a $25,000 check of his own -- and a girlfriend in fellow houseguest Jessica Graf. Julie says she’s “rooting for them.”

“I think they have a chance,” she coos.