EXCLUSIVE: ‘Big Brother’ Winner Dan Gheesling Won’t Do All-Stars Next Summer -- But Here’s Who Might!

Next summer, Big Brother turns 20 -- and fans and former houseguests alike are calling for an all-stars installment. There hasn’t been an all-veteran cast since season seven, back in 2006.

“It has to be all-stars!” season 16’s Frankie Grande pleads to ET. “If it isn’t all-stars, you guys are seriously f**king up! Like, come on. It’s 20! It would be amazing.”

ET caught up with Frankie and other former houseguests -- Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo, Jessie Godderz, Da’Vonne Rogers, Caleb Reynolds, James Huling and Austin Matelson -- on set of a special mock movie trailer shoot for Big Brother 19 in Los Angeles in August, which will premiere during a competition on Sunday night’s episode.

All eight of them are up for another go at the $500,000 grand prize, but there is one alum that fans won’t see back in the Big Brother house: Dan Gheesling. The season 10 champ, and season 14 runner-up, says he’s more than happy with his two times in the game.