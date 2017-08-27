EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Talks Inspirational Message Behind Upcoming 'Strong' Duet With Miley
The family that works together, stays together.
ET's Nischelle Turner talked with Billy Ray Cyrus on the carpet before the MTV VMAs, where his daughter Miley was performing her new single, "Younger Now," and his other daughter Noah was nominated for Best New Artist. Oh -- and he has new music of his own coming out, too!
So what's the secret to all that creativity flowing through the Cyrus household?
"Just living the music," he said. "That's our passion were all just having a lot of fun right now doing that."
As for his duet with Miley, Billy Ray described it as "a really strong song about standing up for what you believe in.
RELATED: Miley Cyrus Shares Sweet B-Day Message to Her Dad -- See What She Said!
And the proud dad gushed over his daughters' performances, since Noah performed on Saturday night as part of a Best New Artist showcase.
"I'm really excited, it's a fun night for a dad you know both girls are part of the show," he said. " I love Miley's performance and I saw Noah perform last night as part of the warm up for Best new Artist."
WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Noah Cyrus Reveals the Advice She Gives to Miley!
The 56-year-old performer also shared that he had some daddy-daughter bonding with Noah before the show.. "I told Noah just to be nominated - that's a real blessing there. And I rode with her on the way in and she was saying, 'Dad, you know you're right just being nominated, just being here,' she said, 'It's so exciting and you know its part of a dream coming true.'"
"And it's all about the fans and that makes it really cool," he added.
Though the Cyrus family has faced their share of public ups and downs, Billy Ray revealed that it's a good time to be part of the family.
REALTED: Miley Cyrus Rocks Out in Retro, Sock Hop-Inspired MTV VMAs Performance
"We're in a pretty good spot," he said. "I mean if you wanna rock and stay busy then the Cyrus household is a good place to be."
For more on Miley's performance and evolution, watch the video below!