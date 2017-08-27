EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Talks Inspirational Message Behind Upcoming 'Strong' Duet With Miley

The family that works together, stays together.

ET's Nischelle Turner talked with Billy Ray Cyrus on the carpet before the MTV VMAs, where his daughter Miley was performing her new single, "Younger Now," and his other daughter Noah was nominated for Best New Artist. Oh -- and he has new music of his own coming out, too!

So what's the secret to all that creativity flowing through the Cyrus household?

"Just living the music," he said. "That's our passion were all just having a lot of fun right now doing that."

As for his duet with Miley, Billy Ray described it as "a really strong song about standing up for what you believe in.