EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Says He and Luke Bryan 'Had a Lot of Conversations' About 'American Idol'

Blake Shelton may love Luke Bryan like a brother, but he's got a few thoughts about him signing on to judge the American Idol reboot.

ET's Sophie Schillaci sat down with The Voice coach at the opening of his new restaurant, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Friday, where he revealed his first reaction to Bryan's new gig.

"I think people are going to realize just how dumb he really is when they see him on national television, in an environment where there's no script," Shelton joked of how he thinks Bryan will do on Idol. "But you're also gonna see what a great, great, dude that guy is."

"I love Luke like a brother, I really do, but he's just dumb," he cracked.