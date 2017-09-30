EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Says He and Luke Bryan 'Had a Lot of Conversations' About 'American Idol'
Blake Shelton may love Luke Bryan like a brother, but he's got a few thoughts about him signing on to judge the American Idol reboot.
ET's Sophie Schillaci sat down with The Voice coach at the opening of his new restaurant, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Friday, where he revealed his first reaction to Bryan's new gig.
"I think people are going to realize just how dumb he really is when they see him on national television, in an environment where there's no script," Shelton joked of how he thinks Bryan will do on Idol. "But you're also gonna see what a great, great, dude that guy is."
"I love Luke like a brother, I really do, but he's just dumb," he cracked.
Though Shelton can't help but throw jabs in Bryan's direction, he shared that the two actually spoke a lot about Idol.
"I don’t know that he asked for my advice, but we had a lot of conversations about him joining Idol and, I guess in a way, I gave him my thoughts on it and about how I felt about it on behalf of him," he confessed.
"I'm sure the executives at ABC are really pissed at me right now for what they probably had to pay him to get him on that show," he noted of Bryan's reported $13 million paycheck. "But good for you, Luke! Stick it to 'em!"
"I mean, Luke Bryan is not cheap," Shelton reasoned. "He looks it, but he's not."
Bryan, who appeared as Shelton's mentor on The Voice last season, announced that he had officially joined Idol on Friday. See more in the video below.