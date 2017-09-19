EXCLUSIVE: 'Blindspot' Debuts Luminescent Season 3 Poster -- See the Mysterious New Clues!

Blindspot is facing a glowing new threat in season three.

ET exclusively debuts the first look at the brand new poster for the upcoming season and it features the bioluminescent tattoos that were revealed as part of the twist at the end of the sophomore finale.

Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) are front and center on the poster, with Jane’s new layer of tats at the forefront.

The new season of Blindspot also boasts an ominous new tagline: “A new body of clues. A new threat uncovered.”