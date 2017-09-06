EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Bold Type’ Cast Spills Season 1 Finale Secrets -- and Reveals Dream Storylines for Season 2!

“I wouldn't say that Sutton and Richard are maybe back together,” Fahy teases. “We're seeing this moment between the two of them, where there's perhaps a conversation that's gonna happen. I'm always on their team. I'm rooting for them.”

“But aside from that, I would love to see … Sutton really, like, you know, own her place in the fashion world,” she adds. “I think we got to see a little bit of that with her, when she took over the shoot when Cassie blew it, but I would really like to see her continue to develop herself professionally.”

“I think we see Kat and Jane sort of in different places in their careers,” Fahy continues. “They're both, at least, doing what they want to be doing ... I think Sutton's a little bit behind in a way, where she's still trying to get her feet underneath her, so I would love to see her do that.”

As for Stevens’ Jane, she’s excited at the idea of a new workplace.

“I want to see her continue to take risks and do things that scare her,” Stevens says. “I'm excited to see what the difference between Scarlet and Incite is for her … Incite feels like it's going to be a bunch of hipster, really cool people and I feel Jane's gonna come in with her heels and her skirt and be like, OK. Need to change this. Like, need to fit in here.”

“I just, in general, with the three [characters], want to see them outside the office,” she adds, “which I think now, Jane being at Incite and whatever happens with Kat, will lend to.”