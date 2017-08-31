EXCLUSIVE: Boogie Dash Needs a ‘Wake-Up Call’ in 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Sneak Peek

Boogie’s friend, Brianna Isaacs, accompanies him to an AA meeting, where he reveals that he could face 10 days behind bars if caught drinking and doing drugs. Despite the looming jail time, Boogie appears to be under the influence while speaking with a sober coach.

When confronted by Brianna, he denies taking prescription pills before the meeting, though he later admits to using marijuana for "stress" and “anxiety.”

“I honestly don’t know why Brianna’s so mad. I just did what anybody would do if they have anxiety,” Boogie says in a private confessional. “I didn’t get it from the pharmacist, but I got it from the street doctor. What’s the big deal?”