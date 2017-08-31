EXCLUSIVE: Boogie Dash Needs a ‘Wake-Up Call’ in 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Sneak Peek
Boogie Dash needs a “wake-up call.”
In this exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Boogie, who is the son of JAY-Z's former business partner, Dame Dash, battles his sobriety following a DUI arrest that could land him in jail.
Boogie’s friend, Brianna Isaacs, accompanies him to an AA meeting, where he reveals that he could face 10 days behind bars if caught drinking and doing drugs. Despite the looming jail time, Boogie appears to be under the influence while speaking with a sober coach.
When confronted by Brianna, he denies taking prescription pills before the meeting, though he later admits to using marijuana for "stress" and “anxiety.”
“I honestly don’t know why Brianna’s so mad. I just did what anybody would do if they have anxiety,” Boogie says in a private confessional. “I didn’t get it from the pharmacist, but I got it from the street doctor. What’s the big deal?”
Brianna, whose stepmother is Mary J. Blige, doesn’t think jail would be a bad idea for her friend.
“Boogie needs a legit wake-up call at this point,” she concludes. “He hasn’t had to actually face any consequences of his actions, so he doesn’t understand the severity of the situation. But let you be another black man whose parents aren’t in the [entertainment] industry and your outcome would be completely different."
Will Boogie ever face the music? Fans can watch the story unfold in season three of Growing Up Hip Hop airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.