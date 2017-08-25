EXCLUSIVE: Brandi Redmond Reveals ‘RHOD’ Goes ‘Below the Belt’ After She and Stephanie Hollman Make Up

Brandi Redmond is ready to put her fight with Stephanie Hollman behind her.

“The wounds become open all over again when you're watching it,” she tells ET. “I don't want to put myself [back] in that place”

The Real Housewives of Dallas stars sit down and hash things out on Monday night’s episode, their first one-on-one meeting since Brandi cut off communication with Stephanie four months prior. The emotional chat was filmed nearly a year ago, and Brandi admits that reliving the feud on TV has been hard.

“I kind of want to jump through the screen and fix it,” Brandi says. “I wish I could go back and tell myself, you know, not to close off, to communicate more.”

The reality star confesses she and Stephanie are giving each other a little space while their feud plays out on the show, sharing “I love yous” at the start of the season with plans to reconnect after Monday’s episode airs.