EXCLUSIVE: From 'Undressed' to 'StartUp,' a Career Retrospective With Adam Brody

While Gilmore Girls wasn’t a direct bridge to The O.C., it certainly didn’t hurt Brody to have that resume booster when pilot season rolled around in the spring of 2003. By August of that year, Seth Cohen was gracing teens’ living rooms nationwide.

“I don't know if it's this generation or all generations, but I had that same affinity for high school movies,” says Brody. “I was so happy to be on a show that emulated 90210 and to have a big pop culture character in my past; I'll probably always be known as Seth Cohen, but that's OK.”

Brody is quick to point out that he’s done a lot of other things since The O.C. -- “It was three and a half seasons and over a decade ago.” In the beginning, it was a perfect fit for him, it was what he was good at and it was what the network and audiences wanted, but his feelings changed in that short period between 2003 and 2007.

“I think anyone who watched the show would agree that it wasn't nearly the same show toward the end,” he says candidly, but careful not to offend. “If you did 10 or 15 [episodes] per season like you do now, it would have been a different animal; I think the quality could have maintained a lot longer. The first season was 27 episodes, and we just burned through so much story. I’d feel that way after 100 episodes of anything.”

Nikolai Wolf, Jennifer’s Body (2009)