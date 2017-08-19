EXCLUSIVE: Carly Rae Jepsen Dishes on Katy Perry Tour, Says the Wait Will Be 'Worth It'

The "Cut to the Feeling" singer will open for Perry starting Jan. 5 through Feb. 5. So what are some of Jepsen's tour must-haves?

"I do a lot of writing when I'm on the road," she shared. "So I always have a little acoustic guitar with me and [a] recording gear set up, like those mini microphones and, I don't know, you can make a back of the bus studio if you really have all the pieces. So that would be number one. And number two, I think, [a] really good, fun, light book to read. I usually go for, like, the old period pieces."

Jepsen also hopes to "get some hangs" with Perry while on tour. "We definitely have had some fun nights before," she added. "Tours [are] always busy. You never know how much time you have off to rest your voice, but if we can get in some partying [at] the end, I'm just, we will!"

ET was also invited to the for "Cut the Feeling." The fun track is featured in Leap!, where Jepsen will also voice the character, Odette. The Weinstein Co. animated film hits theaters Aug. 25.

