EXCLUSIVE: Cassadee Pope Talks New Music, Reveals She's Written a Post-Breakup Song That's 'a Little Savage'
Cassadee Pope is ready for the next chapter in her life!
ET's Sophie Schillaci caught up with the 27-year-old country singer at the Academy of Country Music Honors event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where she dished on her new music and a post-breakup song that she described as "a little savage."
"I actually wrote one just recently that's pretty, it's almost a little savage," Pope told ET. "Yeah, it's a little raw, emotionally. So, I'm like, I might have to throw that guy in there."
Last month, The Voice season 3 winner and musician Rian Dawson called off their engagement and separated after seven years together.
At ACM Honors, Pope told ET that she's been going through some "very personal" changes in her life, adding that she's used those moments to inspire her new music.
"It was one of those sessions where I was like, 'I can't write about anything else today. I have to write this because it's all I can think about and it's been a hard day,'" she shared. "So I got it out in a song and it's just such a... it was such a raw moment and I would love to incorporate that song into, like, this group that I'm gonna take around. So it's just very symbolic and shows where I am in my life and that's important to me."
The "Wasting All These Tears" singer is embracing the single life and her newfound creative energy, yet admits that it's "super uncomfortable."
"It's super risky and weird, but it's also really exciting," Pope expressed. "I feel like the town is cheering me on, which is really cool. I've been in a lot of sessions. I've just been calling on a lot of friends and everybody's been there for me. So it's a weird time."
For now, Pope is focusing on her upcoming album, which she's been working on with producer Corey Crowder. She's also thrilled about Taylor Swift's upcoming new album, which she teased on social media this week.
"I'm so excited," Pope gushed. "[When I saw the album cover] I was freaking and squealing like a little girl. But I couldn't help it! It was such a roll out. It was such a great surprise. She always delivers. So it'll be good!"
