EXCLUSIVE: Cassadee Pope Talks New Music, Reveals She's Written a Post-Breakup Song That's 'a Little Savage'

"I actually wrote one just recently that's pretty, it's almost a little savage," Pope told ET. "Yeah, it's a little raw, emotionally. So, I'm like, I might have to throw that guy in there."

Last month, The Voice season 3 winner and musician Rian Dawson called off their engagement and separated after seven years together.

At ACM Honors, Pope told ET that she's been going through some "very personal" changes in her life, adding that she's used those moments to inspire her new music.

"It was one of those sessions where I was like, 'I can't write about anything else today. I have to write this because it's all I can think about and it's been a hard day,'" she shared. "So I got it out in a song and it's just such a... it was such a raw moment and I would love to incorporate that song into, like, this group that I'm gonna take around. So it's just very symbolic and shows where I am in my life and that's important to me."