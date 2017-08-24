EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Makeup Artist Emma Willis Shares Step-By-Step Tips to Achieve Stars' Favorite Summer Glow

Pro Tip: When applying product to the skin, Emma alternates between a small and regular-sized beauty sponge, which she dampens with water.

“You’ve got to really damp these guys,” she told ET. “No dry sponges! Really rinse it well with water and squeeze it. It will create a flawless canvas for your skin."

For this look, Emma mixed a liquid illuminator (highlight) with a foundation, which creates a more dewy look. She used a concealer to prime the eyelids prior to eyeshadow application.