EXCLUSIVE: Channing Tatum Praises Wife Jenna's Booty as She Stuns at 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Premiere

In other booty talk, Channing got candid about a fun scene in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which shows him dancing around in a pair of blue underwear.

Unlike the Magic Mike franchise, which he is best known for, minimal clothing and dance moves were not, in fact, part of the Kingsman script.

“That scene was not in the script,” explained Channing, who looked dapper in a Salvatore Ferragamo suit. “I think every director wants to put me in something weird and make me dance around. I think it's gonna be a trend in every single one of my films. But it was fun this time that I could be as bad as I could possibly be. It felt right, so it was good.”

The film, which hits theaters on Sept. 22, also stars Halle Berry, and the pair developed a fun working relationship, which has spilled off-camera and become a war of dares.