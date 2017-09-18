EXCLUSIVE: Channing Tatum Praises Wife Jenna's Booty as She Stuns at 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Premiere
Channing Tatum can’t help gushing about his wife’s sexy booty!
The Magic Mike star hit the red carpet with Jenna Dewan Tatum on Monday for the London premiere of his new flick, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where Jenna’s stunning, booty-flashing Zac Posen gown was a hit with her husband.
“I love that,” he told ET’s Carly Steel. “She’s got a great booty.”
“There’s only a little longer I can do this,” added Jenna, who was also sporting Chopard jewels.
Channing is so proud of Jenna’s hot bod that he even boasted it was him who snapped a photo of her impressive backside for Instagram recently.
“That was me being proud of doing 800,000 squats,” explained Jenna.
In other booty talk, Channing got candid about a fun scene in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which shows him dancing around in a pair of blue underwear.
Unlike the Magic Mike franchise, which he is best known for, minimal clothing and dance moves were not, in fact, part of the Kingsman script.
“That scene was not in the script,” explained Channing, who looked dapper in a Salvatore Ferragamo suit. “I think every director wants to put me in something weird and make me dance around. I think it's gonna be a trend in every single one of my films. But it was fun this time that I could be as bad as I could possibly be. It felt right, so it was good.”
The film, which hits theaters on Sept. 22, also stars Halle Berry, and the pair developed a fun working relationship, which has spilled off-camera and become a war of dares.
On Friday, the Magic Mike Live creator accepted a dare from Berry to dress up as Princess Elsa from Frozen and sing “Let It Go,” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
He previously performed the hit on an episode of Lip Sync Battle.
So, what does the couple’s adorable 4-year-old daughter, Everly, think about her dad dressing up as everyone’s favorite princess?
Not much!
“She saw the first one,” said Channing. “I don't know if that was really Elsa. That was, like, Kelsa.”
“Elsa 2.0,” added Jenna. “What's really funny about that is she was there for Lip Sync Battle, so she watched him film that. And we were watching Ellen together and he came on again singing ‘Let It Go’ as a princess and she was like, 'Oh,' like it was nothing! Officially, our child thinks this is normal, that her father dresses up like Elsa and sings ‘Let It Go.’ It was quite funny.”
With a night off from parenting their gorgeous girl, Jenna was looking forward to seeing Kingsman for the first time, while Channing was hoping to shake Elton John’s hand -- even pausing mid-interview to yell out to the iconic singer as he pulled up to the premiere!
“That's enough to be excited [about.]” he said. “Maybe I might get to shake his hand later. I'm excited about that.”
See ET's exclusive look behind the scenes of Kingsman: The Golden Circle below.