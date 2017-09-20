EXCLUSIVE: Channing Tatum's 'Magic Mike Live' Open Auditions in London Are No Joke: 'You Gotta Have the Goods'

"I don't care if you're a really good dancer -- to enter somebody's space, to sit on top of them, you need to have this special thing," he added. "You can either do that with grace or charisma or you actually can't."

Unfortunately for Tatum, he's seen a few of the guys who can't. "There's some people where you're just like, 'Oh, this is bad. Nope. Let's just cut,'" he shared. "Some people are just way too aggressive with it. They'll just be like, 'You want this?' [and the] girl's just like, 'Oh god!'"

So how can guys be sure they make the cut? While the casting call requires high stamina, being comfortable stripping down to briefs and willing to interact (respectfully) with women in the audience, beyong that, there's really not a checklist.

"You know when you see it. It's kind of like a whole package," Tatum explained. "First off, you need to be just a good person and kind of give off good energy, because we don't have a bad egg in our group in Vegas. Then second is you gotta be able to throw down. I mean, these guys in our show are all.. most of them play an instrument live, because we have a live musical piece in the show where they all play live instruments... piano, drums, guitars, singing, and they're all just incredibly talented, so you gotta have the goods."