EXCLUSIVE: Channing Tatum's 'Magic Mike Live' Open Auditions in London Are No Joke: 'You Gotta Have the Goods'
Channing Tatum is looking for guys who can put the magic inMagic Mike Live!
The 37-year-old actor is searching for a new crop of dancers to add to his already successful Las Vegas show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino -- and ET's Carly Steel got a front row seat at Tatum's London auditions.
"That is definitely going to get crazy!" Tatum confessed as hundreds of strong, sexy, shirtless male dancers arrived at London's Pineapple Dance Studios for a shot at being cast in the show -- which is no easy feat.
"It's tough to find the quality of dancers that we actually have already in Vegas that are all just good," Tatum said of what he's expecting from the guys. "You can't just be a good dancer, because giving a lap dance is very intimate, and it sounds cheesy and corny, but it's not the easiest thing to pull off."
"I don't care if you're a really good dancer -- to enter somebody's space, to sit on top of them, you need to have this special thing," he added. "You can either do that with grace or charisma or you actually can't."
Unfortunately for Tatum, he's seen a few of the guys who can't. "There's some people where you're just like, 'Oh, this is bad. Nope. Let's just cut,'" he shared. "Some people are just way too aggressive with it. They'll just be like, 'You want this?' [and the] girl's just like, 'Oh god!'"
So how can guys be sure they make the cut? While the casting call requires high stamina, being comfortable stripping down to briefs and willing to interact (respectfully) with women in the audience, beyong that, there's really not a checklist.
"You know when you see it. It's kind of like a whole package," Tatum explained. "First off, you need to be just a good person and kind of give off good energy, because we don't have a bad egg in our group in Vegas. Then second is you gotta be able to throw down. I mean, these guys in our show are all.. most of them play an instrument live, because we have a live musical piece in the show where they all play live instruments... piano, drums, guitars, singing, and they're all just incredibly talented, so you gotta have the goods."
Tatum agreed it's a shame that his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, wasn't there to help him judge -- "she loves it!" -- but he's more than prepared to bring back a new crew to impress his celebrity friends.
"I think every one of them, just like fell over," he said of their reaction to the show. "They're like, 'This is so much fun.' And I was like, 'Yup. It is fun. And I just saw you getting all sweaty.'"
