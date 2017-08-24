EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Burke Is Returning to 'Dancing With the Stars': 'She's Really Excited,' Source Says
Looks like Cheryl Burke is making her way back into the ballroom after all!
A source tells ET that the 33-year-old dancer will return as a pro for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars.
WATCH: Cheryl Burke Explains Her Bloody Head Injury, Reveals the Only Way She'll Return to 'DWTS'
"She's really excited to return to her roots," the source says. "She doesn't want to let anyone down, so you can expect she will be bringing her A-game every night!"
As many of her fans know, Burke left the show indefinitely after competing with Ryan Lochte during season 23 to pursue other projects, like Dance Moms and her Love on the Floor tour, which has been postponed until 2018. Now that her schedule has opened up, returning to DWTS was a no-brainer. The source tells ET that better money and more consistency also played a factor in Burke's decision.
The source added that Burke knows returning would be a big deal and put her in the spotlight once again. ET has reached out to ABC and Burke's rep for comment.
The news comes shortly after Good Morning America announced the other pros that will be competing against Burke and her partner this season: Mark Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovksiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Peta Murgatroyd.
WATCH: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 to Feature One of the 'Property Brothers' and Nikki Bella!
Their star partners will officially be revealed Sept. 6 on GMA, but ET has already learned a few of the A-listers who will be vying for the mirrorball trophy when DWTS returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 18.
Find out who in the video below!