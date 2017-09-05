EXCLUSIVE: Chris Harrison Grades Himself on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal, Reveals If He’s Seen the Tape

"Am I still fully satisfied with all this? No," Harrison bluntly said. "As a journalist, as a reporter, as a host, I would love to go further into all this, but there's a box I had to play in. And so within that box, I'd give myself a B minus of how I had to handle this and what we can do. But legally there's just certain things I could and couldn't do."

Harrison could, however, request a second interview with DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios following their studio sit-downs last month -- and that's exactly what he did.

"At the end of those conversations I had with each of them, it just felt like it wasn't complete, and I realized there was just kind of one more step that needed to take place," he revealed of the pair's face-to-face meeting, which will air on Monday's season finale. "They both wanted to sit down. I think they needed it, and I wanted to see it happen."

As for what other areas of the scandal Harrison would like to dig into, he said he'd love to talk to the third party who filed the complaint of misconduct that got production halted in June, as well as other producers, executives and lawyers. One thing Harrison is fine not looking into further, however, is the tape of Olympios and Jackson's encounter. In fact, he's never seen it.