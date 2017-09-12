EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth On Thor's Epic Battle With Hulk in 'Ragnarok': 'Whoa, I'm In!'

Chris Hemsworth is ready to take on the Incredible Hulk.

The Thor: Ragnarok star took ET on-set of his latest Marvel movie, filming in Australia, where he confessed that an epic battle between the titular character and the angry green hero (played by Mark Ruffalo) is what he’s looking forward to the most.

“Before [the fight] was written in the script, [the movie] was centered around it," the 34-year-old actor explained. “And I thought, ‘Whoa I'm in!’”