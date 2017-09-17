EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Metz Reveals Why She's 'Not in Any Rush' to Get Engaged

Don’t count on Chrissy Metz joining the This Is Us Engaged Club any time soon, after Mandy Moore’s recent engagement and Justin Hartley’s upcoming nuptials.

The Emmy-nominated actress revealed to ET’s Kevin Frazier at the Emmys red carpet on Sunday that she and boyfriend Josh Stancil, a cameraman on This Is Us, aren’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.

“You might have to ask someone else because we're not in any rush to do anything,” she adorably said when asked if she was planning on getting engaged soon.

Metz also teased the highly anticipated sophomore season, continuing to drop morsels of intel on what the reveal of Jack’s death will mean for the beloved Pearson family.