EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Metz Reveals Why She's 'Not in Any Rush' to Get Engaged
Don’t count on Chrissy Metz joining the This Is Us Engaged Club any time soon, after Mandy Moore’s recent engagement and Justin Hartley’s upcoming nuptials.
The Emmy-nominated actress revealed to ET’s Kevin Frazier at the Emmys red carpet on Sunday that she and boyfriend Josh Stancil, a cameraman on This Is Us, aren’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.
“You might have to ask someone else because we're not in any rush to do anything,” she adorably said when asked if she was planning on getting engaged soon.
Metz also teased the highly anticipated sophomore season, continuing to drop morsels of intel on what the reveal of Jack’s death will mean for the beloved Pearson family.
“We're going to find out some stuff!” the 36-year-old actress said, referencing how Jack died. “It's definitely a darker season, so we're going to find out a lot about the Pearsons that we don't know and how every character has been affected by Jack's passing, so there's some good stuff going on.”
She sweetly praised co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, who are going up against each other in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, saying it’s not “weird” at all. “I think it's well deserved. They're the nicest human beings, so I know they're both rooting for each other and it's honest and sincere,” she said.
Metz’s TV brother, Justin Hartley, spoke with ET’s Nancy O’Dell on the red carpet, where he dished on his engagement with fiancée Chrishell Stause and revealed that they’re “getting married soon” in California.
“She let me breathe with that for a little bit, so God bless her,” Hartley said of his gorgeous date. “We'll be married before the end of the year.”
Hartley was just as excited about Moore’s recent engagement to her longtime love, Taylor Goldsmith. “That’s great news,” the former soap star said, adding, “Hopefully she can make it to my wedding.”
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.