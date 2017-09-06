News

EXCLUSIVE: 'Code Black' Star Benjamin Hollingsworth and Wife Nila Expecting Second Child

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Photo: Getty Images
Congrats to Benjamin Hollingsworth!
 
The Code Black star is expecting his second child with wife Nila, ET has exclusively learned. 

BenHollingsworth
Photo: Misha Gillingham

According to Hollingsworth, baby No. 2 was a big "surprise," but he and his wife "couldn't be happier about our growing family." 

“We were traveling to Paris for a friend's wedding and then we took a family vacation through Tuscany. As you can imagine, there were some romantic nights and, well, I might have to take responsibility for this one,” he tells ET. 

The two are already parents to son Hemingway, who was born in July 2016. "I love Hemingway so much and I couldn't wait to have another," the actor gushes.

The couple is expecting their little one in March, but staying tight-lipped on baby names for now. 

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion. 