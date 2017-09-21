EXCLUSIVE: Cody Johns Premieres ‘Tropical Romance’ Music Video and Reveals Inspiration Behind the Beachy Track

Cody hits the beach with his real-life wife, Alexys, for the sexy clip, which will instantly transport you, too.

“When I was writing this song and just playing around with the chords, it just sort of reminded me of a tropical, vacation environment,” Cody tells ET. “So, I hope that when you guys listen to the song and watch the video it kind of puts your in that mindset and you can take a brief vacation for three and a half minutes.”

Cody promises more music is on the way soon, but for now, you can just keep “Tropical Romance” on repeat.