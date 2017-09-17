EXCLUSIVE: Colin Jost Gushes Over Rumored Girlfriend Scarlett Johansson: 'I'm Very Lucky'
Colin Jost is sharing his love for Scarlett Johansson!
The Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-host gushed about his rumored girlfriend to ET's Lauren Zima at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
"She's wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here," the 35-year-old writer revealed. "She's pretty cool... It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."
"The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show," Jost shared of his meet-cute with the Avengers star. "So, we've kind of known each other since then...she's the best."
Meanwhile, Jost and his SNL family have a lot to celebrate, as the show and its cast won multiple awards, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.
