EXCLUSIVE: Colin Jost Gushes Over Rumored Girlfriend Scarlett Johansson: 'I'm Very Lucky'

Colin Jost is sharing his love for Scarlett Johansson!

The Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-host gushed about his rumored girlfriend to ET's Lauren Zima at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

"She's wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here," the 35-year-old writer revealed. "She's pretty cool... It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."



"The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show," Jost shared of his meet-cute with the Avengers star. "So, we've kind of known each other since then...she's the best."

