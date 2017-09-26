EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios Clarifies Her Relationship With DeMario Jackson

"Damned if we do, damned if we don't."

That's how former Bachelor in Paradise star Corinne Olympios feels about the way she and DeMario Jackson's relationship is perceived. The two were at the center of the highly publicized Bachelor in Paradise shutdown over the summer, and since then have been followed regularly by paparazzi.

Now, she's setting the record straight after photos of her and Jackson holding hands at Disneyland came to light on Tuesday morning.

Olympios tells ET exclusively, "DeMario and I are close friends. We are not dating. We were hanging out with a group at Disneyland, and I have no problem holding hands with any of my friends. Since things with Bachelor in Paradise wound down, DeMario and I talk almost every day. We both know neither of us made the complaint that started everything, so why wouldn't we be friends? We've been able to move forward and he's like a brother to me."