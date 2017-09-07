EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios Explains Vegas PDA Pics, Says She & DeMario Jackson Had Dinner to Talk 'In Detail'

"I went [to Las Vegas] with my girlfriends from Miami and one of them had a boyfriend, and her boyfriend brought all these guys," Olympios said. "I stuck to one guy, and it was just like, fun for the weekend. I mean, he's not like my boyfriend or anything. But yeah, he was really sweet to me, and he's a really good kisser."

"I am almost back [to myself]. I feel like I just need to keep going and then I'll just fully be back soon," she added.

Olympios definitely has a lot on her plate. The blonde beauty might be done with the Bachelor franchise for now, but she had several TV projects in the works.

"Everything's still really in the creative process, but all I can say is get ready to laugh your butt off," she teased. "They are going to be hilarious."