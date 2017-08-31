EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios Says She Confronted DeMario Jackson About 'Paradise' Scandal: 'I'm So Mad at You!'
After months without any contact, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson finally came face to face on Wednesday night -- and they definitely made the most of it.
The Bachelor in Paradise co-stars couldn't contain their PDA as they enjoyed a night out with castmembers.
"I'm really glad we got to hang out finally and just be our normal selves," Olympios told ET's Lauren Zima during a sit-down interview on Thursday. "We were just having a good time."
The two definitely looked like it, hamming it up for the camera while leaving the Nightingale Plaza nightclub in West Hollywood, California, with Olympios straddling Jackson in a huge hug and planting a kiss on his cheek.
"We both have big personalities, so [the paparazzi] were like, 'Oh, hug each other,' and I just jumped on him," she explained, adding that she texted him when she got home that night. "We're friendly like that."
Olympios revealed that she and boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky (who sources told ET she was in a relationship with before going on Bachelor in Paradise) "decided to go our separate ways" because he doesn't like her lifestyle, but that doesn't necessarily mean that she and Jackson will rekindle their Paradise fling.
"I mean, he's a good-looking guy, but I don't know if that will ever turn into anything. We're just friends. We're just moving on past the drama," she said. "Finally, for once I am single."
"It feels good...I don't have to answer to nobody. I'm having a great time finally, and it was just such a relief. I feel like I haven't had that in a really long time, the freedom to have fun with friends and also to feel OK about being out with DeMario," she continued. "I can't say I wasn't nervous about it. When I saw the cameras, I was like, 'Oh no,' but it was bound to happen eventually."
While Olympios and Jackson are definitely friendly, the 24-year-old reality star still wishes Jackson would have responded to the media differently when news of the scandal that temporarily halted production on Bachelor in Paradise broke in June. Olympios kept relatively quiet, releasing occasional statements through her rep or lawyer (including her initial statement in which she called herself a "victim"), while Jackson spoke openly with paparazzi and various news outlets in an effort to clear his name.
"I actually told him last night, I was like, 'You ran to the media. I'm so mad at you,' and he was like, 'No I didn't. I only went to the media after your statement came out,'" she recalled, adding that she felt her other castmates "got super carried away" with the scandal. "I did express to him I was upset that we could have handled it privately, but everything happens for a reason, and we're all good now."
At the end of the day, Olympios, who is working on her fashion line, scripted TV projects and a book about "being comfortable in your own skin," is "really glad I handled things the way I did."
"Honestly, I'm really proud of myself, because I kept my sh*t together. Literally, I barely cried," she said. "I'm a really strong believer in everything happens for a reason... I just feel like I was maybe put to a test. For my own self, it was a really good stepping stone in growth for me, and I'm really happy for myself now."
"The fact that I can be back out in the open, without worrying so much about what people are going to say [is great]. I'm so happy me and DeMario are friends again, and I'm just happy that this is all kind of folding up into a nice little box," she shared.
But could fans see Olympios on another Bachelor show? "Anything is possible," she teased.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.