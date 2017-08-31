EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios Says She's Still Friends With Producer Who Filed 'Bachelor in Paradise' Complaint

"[The producer and I are] still really good friends," Olympios insisted. "After the fact, I guess I was expressing that I didn't even remember talking to DeMario, and that's when they were like, 'OK, we gotta do something about this.'"

"Of course [I think the producer had good intentions]," she said. "I would hope that any of of them would have stepped up with anything they were uncomfortable with, about anyone...It was just, like, sad [to not remember the situation]. You feel a little helpless."

"You're trying to explain it to people, and they just, you know, they aren't getting it to the extent that you know it is," she continued. "I'm trying to explain this blackout and it's like, 'Oh my god.' People are just thinking that I just drank too much. There's so much more that goes into it."

"Everyone was drinking, taking shots. I had champagne. I had vodka [and] was taking tequila shots. It was three different kinds of alcohol in less than an hour [and] so much going on. I took my medication at a different time than I normally take it, which is just a mishmosh of things, and just unfortunately caused me to have a severe blackout," Olympios explained. "I don't remember anything from that day. I was told that I didn't even realize that I had spoken to [Jackson] earlier in the day."