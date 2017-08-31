EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios Says She's Still Friends With Producer Who Filed 'Bachelor in Paradise' Complaint
Corinne Olympios vocalized how "confusing" and "annoying" the Bachelor in Paradise scandal was during her with Chris Harrison this week, but says she's still friends with the third party who filed the complaint of misconduct.
The 24-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Lauren Zima on Thursday, where she opened up about the show's temporary shutdown -- and the "scary" events that led up to it.
EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios Reveals She Confronted DeMario Jackson: 'I'm So Mad at You!'
"[The producer and I are] still really good friends," Olympios insisted. "After the fact, I guess I was expressing that I didn't even remember talking to DeMario, and that's when they were like, 'OK, we gotta do something about this.'"
"Of course [I think the producer had good intentions]," she said. "I would hope that any of of them would have stepped up with anything they were uncomfortable with, about anyone...It was just, like, sad [to not remember the situation]. You feel a little helpless."
"You're trying to explain it to people, and they just, you know, they aren't getting it to the extent that you know it is," she continued. "I'm trying to explain this blackout and it's like, 'Oh my god.' People are just thinking that I just drank too much. There's so much more that goes into it."
"Everyone was drinking, taking shots. I had champagne. I had vodka [and] was taking tequila shots. It was three different kinds of alcohol in less than an hour [and] so much going on. I took my medication at a different time than I normally take it, which is just a mishmosh of things, and just unfortunately caused me to have a severe blackout," Olympios explained. "I don't remember anything from that day. I was told that I didn't even realize that I had spoken to [Jackson] earlier in the day."
RELATED: Corinne Olympios Explains 'Bachelor in Paradise' Incident and Why She Called Herself a 'Victim'
"Nobody knew I was gone, like mentally checked out, to that point, so when they had found out that I didn't remember anything, you know, different people were talking, and [I was] trying to figure out what I remembered or didn't remember. They were like, 'Alright, we need to investigate this situation a little more,'" she said.
Olympios said she doesn't blame the producer or Jackson for the "really unfortunate situation." She did say, however, that she's now more aware of what she consumes, and is weaning herself off the medication that she admits she used as an "easy way [to] fix issues."
"I didn't even pay attention what I was putting into my body," she confessed, adding that she's also been seeing a therapist. "It's super great, honestly. It feels good to talk about your feelings... it just helps with peace of mind."
As for how the Miami native feels about the way ABC handled the scandal, she shared that she and the network are on good terms. Olympios hasn't watched host Chris Harrison's with the rest of the cast when they returned to Paradise, but says the show's -- two-drink limit per hour and giving verbal consent to a producer before having sex with another contestant -- are "a little overkill."
MORE: Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Have a PDA-Filled Reunion Following 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal
"Because there is a lot of drinking involved, I was like, 'OK, a little overkill,' but it's safe," she reasoned. "Everything is 20/20 in hindsight, so it would have been great [to have those rules when I was on the show]."
After months of seeing her name in headlines, Olympios said there's nothing she would have done differently. "I feel like I just needed to lay low, collect my thoughts and [heal] myself. I'm just happy with everything else."
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.