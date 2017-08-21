EXCLUSIVE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 to Feature One of the 'Property Brothers' and Nikki Bella!

A source tells ET that one of the Property Brothers -- either Jonathan or Drew Scott -- will be joining the all-star cast this season. According to People, Drew will be the one competing for the mirror ball trophy.

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will be competing next season as well, a source tells ET.

ET has reached out to ABC for comment. The network doesn't comment on casting rumors ahead of their official announcement.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, watch the video below to hear the latest news from season 24 champions, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater.

- Reporting by Darla Murray