EXCLUSIVE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 to Feature One of the 'Property Brothers' and Nikki Bella!
Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars is already shaping up to be a great one!
We've patiently been waiting to hear about which A-listers will be stepping into the ballroom when the popular dance competition returns to ABC next month, and now, ET has learned that fans of HGTV will be in for a treat.
WATCH: Inside 'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott's Las Vegas Home Full of Amusement Park Perks
A source tells ET that one of the Property Brothers -- either Jonathan or Drew Scott -- will be joining the all-star cast this season. According to People, Drew will be the one competing for the mirror ball trophy.
WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will be competing next season as well, a source tells ET.
ET has reached out to ABC for comment. The network doesn't comment on casting rumors ahead of their official announcement.
Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
In the meantime, watch the video below to hear the latest news from season 24 champions, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater.
- Reporting by Darla Murray