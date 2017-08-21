EXCLUSIVE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 to Feature One of the 'Property Brothers' and Nikki Bella!

A source tells ET that Drew Scott of Property Brothers will be joining the all-star cast this season. WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will be competing next season as well, a source tells ET.

ET has reached out to ABC for comment. The network doesn't comment on casting rumors ahead of their official announcement.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

- Reporting by Darla Murray