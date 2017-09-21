EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer Describes Agonizing Moments Before Finding Out She Won 'America's Got Talent'
Darci Lynne Farmer can breathe a little easier!
The 12-year-old ventriloquist, who won it all on the season finale of NBC's America's Got Talent, and her mom, Misty Farmer, sat down with ET's Denny Directo for a Facebook Live chat on Thursday, breaking down how they felt in the moments before host Tyra Banks crowned Darci the victor.
"I was so stressed out. That was the longest 30 seconds of my life," Darci admitted. "I was, like, just spit it out Ty Ty! "
"I really don't think I was breathing, honestly," Misty added. "I was very nervous for her because I know she wanted to win, and I knew that she would handle it well if she didn't. But I just, you know, you want your child to stand up there and have joy."
So... what does she plan to do with the prize money?
"I am definitely going to give some to my church. Because they always raise money for different missions and mission programs," she said. "And second, I have to give my mom a dishwasher because we definitely need more household appliances."
What selfless gifts! But c'mon, Darci! What do you really want?
"And a pug," she added. "I want a pug really bad!"
That's the spirit! Sadly, Misty smartly would not make any promises to Darci on camera regarding the dog.
"I am not saying yes or no on [Facebook] Live!" she laughed.
Check out Darci and Misty's whole Facebook Live chat with us below.
Congrats, Darci!
