TV

EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer 'Overcome With Joy' After 'America's Got Talent' Win, Talks Prize Money Plans

By Zach Seemayer‍

Darci Lynne Farmer has "no words" for how it feels to win America's Got Talent.

After one of the toughest seasons of AGT ever, Farmer's journey culminated in her winning the enormous $1 million grand prize at the close of Wednesday's live finale, and the exuberant young performer couldn't contain her emotions after she was crowed the new champion.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the 12-year-old singing ventriloquist after the show, where she opened up about what it was like when she heard host Tyra Banks declare her the winner.

"It just means so much to me that America voted for me and I get to see all my friends and family supporting me and crying with me," she recalled. "It just made me feel so overcome with joy and tears, lots of tears."

WATCH: 'America's Got Talent' Names Season 12 Winner!

During the last minutes of the finale, the whole competition came down to Farmer and 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale, who had wowed the judges every time she took the stage with her big voice and incredible range.
 
The two young hopefuls were in tears as they waited to hear who would be the big winner, and when Farmer's name was called, Hale smiled and hugged the overwhelmed ventriloquist.
 
"I'm so overcome with joy that she was with me in the top two," Farmer said. "It was really, really hard for her to not get a happy ending and win, but she's so happy for me, and it makes me feel good that she's supporting me."

WATCH: 7 Mind-Blowing Performances From 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Premiere

As for the sizeable prize money, the pre-teen performer has a pretty good idea as to how she's going to spend it, and her plan is impressively practical.

"First, I am definitely going to give some money to my mission program at church and then I have to get my mom a dishwasher," Farmer shared. "Then I'm definitely going to get a pug, because I really want one -- if my parents let me."

With her AGT journey coming to a close, Farmer said she's going to miss "everything" about the experience.

"The people, the staff, the contestants, everyone is so kind and it's just been so much fun," Farmer shared. "I'm so sad it's ending."

WATCH: 'AGT': Ventriloquist Darci Lynne's New Puppet Serenades Simon Cowell With Aretha Franklin Hit

Since Farmer's first performance during the AGT season premiere --where she earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B -- she's been one of the most popular contestants in the show's history.

After her impressive performance in the finals on Tuesday -- in which she sang a duet between two of her puppets -- some of the judges were already predicting that she was a shoe-in to win it all.

"The best part of doing this job is when you are there and you can say, 'I was there at the beginning of someone's career and I witnessed a star,'" Simon Cowell praised after her appearance in the finals. "Tonight, again, I've just witnessed a star emerge, because that's what you are. You're special, incredible, funny, talented and I think you're going to win."

Check out the video below for a look at the young star's masterful display of ventriloquist skill from her AGT finals routine in the video below.