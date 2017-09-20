EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer 'Overcome With Joy' After 'America's Got Talent' Win, Talks Prize Money Plans

Darci Lynne Farmer has "no words" for how it feels to win America's Got Talent.

After one of the toughest seasons of AGT ever, Farmer's journey culminated in her winning the enormous $1 million grand prize at the close of Wednesday's live finale, and the exuberant young performer couldn't contain her emotions after she was crowed the new champion.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the 12-year-old singing ventriloquist after the show, where she opened up about what it was like when she heard host Tyra Banks declare her the winner.

"It just means so much to me that America voted for me and I get to see all my friends and family supporting me and crying with me," she recalled. "It just made me feel so overcome with joy and tears, lots of tears."