EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer 'Overcome With Joy' After 'America's Got Talent' Win, Talks Prize Money Plans
Darci Lynne Farmer has "no words" for how it feels to win America's Got Talent.
After one of the toughest seasons of AGT ever, Farmer's journey culminated in her winning the enormous $1 million grand prize at the close of Wednesday's live finale, and the exuberant young performer couldn't contain her emotions after she was crowed the new champion.
ET's Denny Directo caught up with the 12-year-old singing ventriloquist after the show, where she opened up about what it was like when she heard host Tyra Banks declare her the winner.
"It just means so much to me that America voted for me and I get to see all my friends and family supporting me and crying with me," she recalled. "It just made me feel so overcome with joy and tears, lots of tears."
As for the sizeable prize money, the pre-teen performer has a pretty good idea as to how she's going to spend it, and her plan is impressively practical.
"First, I am definitely going to give some money to my mission program at church and then I have to get my mom a dishwasher," Farmer shared. "Then I'm definitely going to get a pug, because I really want one -- if my parents let me."
With her AGT journey coming to a close, Farmer said she's going to miss "everything" about the experience.
"The people, the staff, the contestants, everyone is so kind and it's just been so much fun," Farmer shared. "I'm so sad it's ending."
Since Farmer's first performance during the AGT season premiere --where she earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B -- she's been one of the most popular contestants in the show's history.
After her impressive performance in the finals on Tuesday -- in which she sang a duet between two of her puppets -- some of the judges were already predicting that she was a shoe-in to win it all.
"The best part of doing this job is when you are there and you can say, 'I was there at the beginning of someone's career and I witnessed a star,'" Simon Cowell praised after her appearance in the finals. "Tonight, again, I've just witnessed a star emerge, because that's what you are. You're special, incredible, funny, talented and I think you're going to win."
Check out the video below for a look at the young star's masterful display of ventriloquist skill from her AGT finals routine.