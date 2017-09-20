EXCLUSIVE: David Foster Talks ‘American Idol’ & Living With Ex Yolanda Hadid's Lyme Disease: ‘We Did Our Best’

In her new book, Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims the debilitating illness, which is spread by ticks, created cracks in her marriage, which ended in 2015.

“I haven’t read the book,” Foster, 67, said. “But she seems to be doing great. She’s healthy and living back east and happy and her kids are doing great, so it’s good.”

The couple’s divorce was finalized in May, marking the end of Foster’s fourth marriage -- something the Canadian GRAMMY winner joked about throughout the fundraising gala, where he received the Architects of Sound Award for his contribution to the music industry, and performed alongside celebrity guests.

As American Idol star Pia Toscano joined him on stage and remarked that married life with her husband of nine months, Jimmy R.O. Smith, was going well, Foster quipped, “Sorry,” before the pair performed hits by Celine Dion, whose career Foster helped launch.

Belting out Dion’s music alongside Foster was “an absolute dream come true” for Toscano, who is now a part of Jennifer Lopez’s All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. “When I was a little girl, I would listen to Celine and Whitney [Houston] songs and that’s what inspired me to sing and challenge myself as a vocalist, and David created all those masterpieces,” she told ET. “I would watch him on Oprah and think, ‘I hope one day I can work with him!’”