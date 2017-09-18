EXCLUSIVE: 'Deadpool 2' Star Zazie Beetz in Tears Over Stunt Double Joi Harris' Death at Emmys After-Party

The cast of Deadpool 2 is still mourning the loss of Joi Harris, the stuntwoman who died last month during a motorcycle stunt on the film's Vancouver, Canada, set.



ET spoke with Zazie Beetz at the 20th Century Fox Emmys After-Party on Sunday night, where she got emotional over the death of her stunt double.



"It really rocked our boat, and still is," Harris, who portrays Domino in the action sequel, told ET's Keltie Knight. "It changed a lot in our production, changed a lot in the film. That week, we shut down production for a few days and then we came together and it actually really did bring the cast to sort of to this same place… the crew as well."



"We had a memorial for her," Beetz continued. "Yeah, it was very sad. It was a very strange time and still is -- like, it's still the same with us, and for the stunt community, too."