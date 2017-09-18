EXCLUSIVE: 'Deadpool 2' Star Zazie Beetz in Tears Over Stunt Double Joi Harris' Death at Emmys After-Party
The cast of Deadpool 2 is still mourning the loss of Joi Harris, the stuntwoman who died last month during a motorcycle stunt on the film's Vancouver, Canada, set.
ET spoke with Zazie Beetz at the 20th Century Fox Emmys After-Party on Sunday night, where she got emotional over the death of her stunt double.
"It really rocked our boat, and still is," Harris, who portrays Domino in the action sequel, told ET's Keltie Knight. "It changed a lot in our production, changed a lot in the film. That week, we shut down production for a few days and then we came together and it actually really did bring the cast to sort of to this same place… the crew as well."
"We had a memorial for her," Beetz continued. "Yeah, it was very sad. It was a very strange time and still is -- like, it's still the same with us, and for the stunt community, too."
"I just want to say, we're really proud of our stunt team and they're a fantastic team and just really sorry," she added. "I just really want people to know it wasn't supposed to happen. We're a really good team and really so sorry…"
Beetz continued on, telling ET she's praying for Harris' family.
"She was a Domino, and so I feel kind of connected to her in that way," she explained. "She lives with us and I think she will in the film."
Tragedy aside, Beetz is still excited for fans to see the movie, which arrives in theaters next summer.
"[Filming this is] hard. I'm training a lot and I am naturally not one to gym, so it's been-- that's been a learning experience," she shared. "But also, honestly, it's amazing kind of watching Ryan [Reynolds] do his thing because you think like, 'Oh, he has the mask on and you can ADR all of it' or whatever, but he's genuinely, incredibly talented and really just can do it. It's pretty impressive to watch."
