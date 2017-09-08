EXCLUSIVE: Dean Unglert Says He Has a Dating Podcast Coming, Calls Ben Higgins a 'Mentor'
Dean Unglert may have learned from his Bachelor in Paradise experience, but he does admit to still needing a little help in the dating department.
ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the former Bachelorette contestant at the Bachelor End of Summer Party benefiting Restore Dignity at Tiato in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, where he revealed the surprising member of Bachelor Nation who has been helping him through the "heat."
"Ben [Higgins] had some wise words," he said of his recent trip to Lake Tahoe with Higgins, Becca Tilley, Jared Haibon, Luke Pell and Ashley Iaconetti. "It was actually my first time meeting him in person, and he blew me away with how much fun he was."
"I've talked to him on the phone probably about a handful of times, and he's definitely been kind of like... I don't want to say a mentor, but at least someone that has been able to give me wise words, and inform me on how to deal with scrutiny and that stuff, in regard to The Bachelor, specifically," Unglert said. "He was under a lot of heat for his actions during The Bachelor, and I'm under a similar amount right now. So it's nice to have someone that's been through that situation speak first hand about how to handle it."
"[The attention I'm getting] sucks, but it's very well justified, and I can't really argue any of it," he confessed. "Looking back, I definitely regret a lot of actions and I feel bad about what I did, but had I not done that, I wouldn't be able to look back and use it as a growing experience."
Recognizing his mistakes is Unglert's first step in becoming better at dating... and the second step is a new podcast!
"We're in discussions about launching a podcast to help me with my dating follis, because I clearly need help," he revealed. "The title would be, Help! I Suck at Dating."
"It's [in] very early stages, but we're working on it," Unglert continued. "It will be just me. I'm going to get advice. We're going to call in experts and help give advice, because yes, I do suck at dating, and I think there are a lot of people out there that suck at dating but want to improve at it."
"I don't think I'm a bad person," he added. "I just want to be better with my decisions and figure it all out."
Unglert also opened up to ET about his discussions to become the Bachelor, and what he thinks of his Paradise castmates calling him a "f**kboy." Watch below.