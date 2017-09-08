EXCLUSIVE: Dean Unglert Says He Has a Dating Podcast Coming, Calls Ben Higgins a 'Mentor'

"I've talked to him on the phone probably about a handful of times, and he's definitely been kind of like... I don't want to say a mentor, but at least someone that has been able to give me wise words, and inform me on how to deal with scrutiny and that stuff, in regard to The Bachelor, specifically," Unglert said. "He was under a lot of heat for his actions during The Bachelor, and I'm under a similar amount right now. So it's nice to have someone that's been through that situation speak first hand about how to handle it."

"[The attention I'm getting] sucks, but it's very well justified, and I can't really argue any of it," he confessed. "Looking back, I definitely regret a lot of actions and I feel bad about what I did, but had I not done that, I wouldn't be able to look back and use it as a growing experience."

Recognizing his mistakes is Unglert's first step in becoming better at dating... and the second step is a new podcast!

"We're in discussions about launching a podcast to help me with my dating follis, because I clearly need help," he revealed. "The title would be, Help! I Suck at Dating."