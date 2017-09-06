EXCLUSIVE: Debbie Gibson Opens Up About Joining 'DWTS' After Battling Lyme Disease

The "Only in My Dreams" songstress, who is paired up this season with newcomer Alan Bersten, understands how difficult it can be for people to motivate themselves after battling health issues. In her case, she's taking it day by day.

"I feel like so many people are sitting [at] home dealing with something that is making them feel stuck or sidelined in their own life," Gibson expressed. "And I looked at my itinerary yesterday and I just looked at the accomplishment of what I did in one week. I go, 'Wow, I did this, this, this.' I used to look at my career and my life as this giant picture and now I'm like moment-to-moment, day-to-day."

"I don't know what's going to happen next and all I can do is show up and bring my best," she shared. "And this guy is helping me do that. He's been so supportive thus far. Alan is young and hungry and just diligently putting together awesome choreography. We kind of have a very similar energy, which is why I think we were paired together. It's going to be a lot of fun. It has been already!"