EXCLUSIVE: Debbie Gibson Talks Competing on 'DWTS' While Struggling With Lyme Disease: It's 'Very Challenging'

Debbie Gibson owned the Dancing With the Stars stage in Monday's Season 25 premiere when she and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, came out and performed a foxtrot set to Gibson's own 1989 hit, "Lost In Your Eyes.

The ambitious routine was one of Gibson's first since being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013. The star and the DWTS pro spoke with ET's Cameron Mathison after the show, opening up about how the ailment has affected her involvement in the competition.

"A few days ago I went to sleep, and I woke up and my calf muscles weren't firing and that affected my ankles, and it like the most random symptoms happen for no apparent reason," Gibson shared. "It could be from a food sensitivity, or I could hug someone with a perfume and my nervous system goes awry and my concentration goes off."

The singer explained that the "randomness the unpredictability of the symptoms" makes the whole ordeal "very challenging."