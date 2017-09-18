EXCLUSIVE: Debbie Gibson Talks Competing on 'DWTS' While Struggling With Lyme Disease: It's 'Very Challenging'
Debbie Gibson owned the Dancing With the Stars stage in Monday's Season 25 premiere when she and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, came out and performed a foxtrot set to Gibson's own 1989 hit, "Lost In Your Eyes.
The ambitious routine was one of Gibson's first since being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013. The star and the DWTS pro spoke with ET's Cameron Mathison after the show, opening up about how the ailment has affected her involvement in the competition.
"A few days ago I went to sleep, and I woke up and my calf muscles weren't firing and that affected my ankles, and it like the most random symptoms happen for no apparent reason," Gibson shared. "It could be from a food sensitivity, or I could hug someone with a perfume and my nervous system goes awry and my concentration goes off."
The singer explained that the "randomness the unpredictability of the symptoms" makes the whole ordeal "very challenging."
WATCH: Alan Bersten on How Debbie Gibson’s ‘Excruciating’ Recovery From Lyme Disease Is Impacting ‘DWTS’
So when it comes to rehearsals, Gibson says she and Bersten "just kinda have to roll with the punches."
"I've had days where I said, 'My ankles aren't working. I don't know what we can do today,'" Gibson recalled.
The 23-year-old pro explained that they just have to take rehearsals "day by day."
"She's very dedicated and it's amazing to work with her in rehearsals. We get a lot done in a little bit of time just because we enjoy it so much," Bersten shared. "We just love to do it."
MORE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Premiere Preview: Best Team Names, Rehearsal Secrets & More!
Gibson said that she tries to make sure each dance and each rehearsal counts, because she feels her future is somewhat uncertain.
"You don't know what tomorrow's gonna bring, and you do kinda have to savor each moment," she explained. "I feel like that's where we connect as a team."
Bersten also marveled at getting the opportunity to dance with Gibson to a famous song she wrote decades ago.
WATCH: Victoria Arlen Gets Emotional Following Stunning 'DWTS' Debut with Val Chmerkovskiy
"You don't usually get to dance to such an iconic song with the singer," Bersten explained.
"It was very surreal hearing my 17-year-old self playing and singing while I'm presenting myself as a dancer," Gibson added. "That was kinda wild."
For their efforts, Gibson and Berston earned a score of 17 out of 30 from the judges and will hit the dance floor once again when Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.