EXCLUSIVE: Debra Messing Dishes on Why the 'Will & Grace' Revival Is Ditching the Original Series Finale

As anticipation builds for the return of Will & Grace, ET sat down with Debra Missing at the Tribeca Film Festival for the latest on shooting the new episodes.

"I think it was after we shot the first episode live in front of the audience, that's when it hit me," the 49-year-old actress said of going back to work on the show. "I mean, we all came out and we realized that it's another show night like exactly like 11 years ago and we all just got very teary-eyed."

"It was really an incredible moment. That was when I realized, we're really doing this."

After the emotions calmed down, it was easy to get back to work.

"It all felt exactly the same," Messing said.