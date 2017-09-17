EXCLUSIVE: Debra Messing Reveals Why She Held Up the 'Will & Grace' Revival

Debra Messing is just as excited about Will & Grace returning to TV as you are!

“We’re so excited for you guys to see what we’ve been up to. It’s very soon and we’re just chomping at the bit because we’re laughing every single day,” Messing told ET’s Nancy O’Dell on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday. “It’s crazy. We look at each other and say, ‘How is it possible that it feels like no time has passed?’”

The 49-year-old actress revealed that she was the last cast member of the core four to jump on board NBC’s revival, but not for the reasons you’d think. First was Megan Mullally, followed by Sean Hayes and then Eric McCormack.

“I’m the only one with a child. I’m the only one who lives in New York City,” Messing shared, referencing her 13-year-old son, Roman, with ex-husband Daniel Zelman. “So I said, ‘Let’s talk logistics first. If we can figure out the logistics, I am a thousand percent in.’”