EXCLUSIVE: Debra Messing Reveals Why She Held Up the 'Will & Grace' Revival
Debra Messing is just as excited about Will & Grace returning to TV as you are!
“We’re so excited for you guys to see what we’ve been up to. It’s very soon and we’re just chomping at the bit because we’re laughing every single day,” Messing told ET’s Nancy O’Dell on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday. “It’s crazy. We look at each other and say, ‘How is it possible that it feels like no time has passed?’”
The 49-year-old actress revealed that she was the last cast member of the core four to jump on board NBC’s revival, but not for the reasons you’d think. First was Megan Mullally, followed by Sean Hayes and then Eric McCormack.
“I’m the only one with a child. I’m the only one who lives in New York City,” Messing shared, referencing her 13-year-old son, Roman, with ex-husband Daniel Zelman. “So I said, ‘Let’s talk logistics first. If we can figure out the logistics, I am a thousand percent in.’”
Clearly, things worked out for the best, but she admitted it’s still a work in progress.
“We’re working it out,” she said. “I have a week off a month. He was here. We’re not doing a full season; we’re only doing 16 a year. I have the holidays off.”
Messing offered an exclusive tidbit for the anticipated season premiere of the Will & Grace revival, hinting that the titular characters go on a road trip.
“In the first episode, Grace and Will go on a trip to a very important place in our country and I’ll leave it at that,” Messing teased, also revealing that it’s not the White House.
Messing also dished on her pal, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, dropping by the Will & Grace set for an impromptu visit.
“Mariska came to visit me. She came to watch,” she said of the visit, adding that it’d be fun to have Hargitay appear as a guest star. “Wouldn’t that be fun? Anything can happen. We’re back after 11 years. Anything can happen. Ask [NBC Entertainment Chairman] Bob Greenblatt!”
