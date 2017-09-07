EXCLUSIVE: Deion Sanders Opens Up About Getting Botox at 50: ‘I Absolutely Love the Results!’
Deion Sanders is ready for “Primetime” thanks to his recent Botox work! The 50-year-old former football and baseball star recently had some Botox done to erase some unwanted lines on his face.
“I feel great!” he exclusively tells ET’s Darla Murray. “50 is the new 21. I feel young, I feel very energetic, I feel like taking on the world, I feel like challenging people to work out, to live right, to eat healthy, to make the proper decisions in life. I really feel good. I am in a really good place in life.”
Sanders got Botox for the first time recently, and he’s not ashamed to go public with the details.
“It was definitely the first time I have ever done that, but I go by the model and the slogan that I used my whole career – if you look good, you feel good,” he explains. “I noticed frown lines and crow’s feet. I am like, ‘I have got to do something about this!’”
The sports analyst knows that many people don’t view Botox as something men get.
“There are a lot of things that I have been the forerunner of,” he says. “So, I had never played football and baseball in the same day, so I did that. So, I don’t mind being a leader when it comes to this because it really helps. I feel like I look good, and I feel good.”
Being on camera first prompted Sanders to consider getting some work done.
“Even when I talk on Instagram, I can see some frown lines and they were able to get that straight and it was much more clear,” he explains. “The before and after pictures are distinctly different, and I love the result. As a matter of fact, I am about to go on TV this weekend, start my job within the network, and I need to go down there and get another hit.”
Someone who might just join him is his wife, Tracey Edmonds, whom Sanders says was a big fan of his Botox.
“Oh, she loves it. She loved it! She is ready to go back with me,” he says.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer says he never considered keeping the Botox a secret.
“I am open about everything. I don’t do things in the dark,” he says. “My youth organization is called Truth, so that is just who I am. That is how I live. So, there is no way I can hashtag Truth at the end of all of my social media posts, and have a youth organization called Truth, and I am trying to live a lie or fool someone. I love it! I absolutely love the results.”
In fact, the Botox has given him a new outlook on the future.
“I am pretty much at halftime. I feel like I am at halftime in my life, and now it’s time to go into the locker room and reassess things and come back out with a whole new plan,” he says.