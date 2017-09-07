EXCLUSIVE: Deion Sanders Opens Up About Getting Botox at 50: ‘I Absolutely Love the Results!’

Deion Sanders is ready for “Primetime” thanks to his recent Botox work! The 50-year-old former football and baseball star recently had some Botox done to erase some unwanted lines on his face.

“I feel great!” he exclusively tells ET’s Darla Murray. “50 is the new 21. I feel young, I feel very energetic, I feel like taking on the world, I feel like challenging people to work out, to live right, to eat healthy, to make the proper decisions in life. I really feel good. I am in a really good place in life.”

Sanders got Botox for the first time recently, and he’s not ashamed to go public with the details.