EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato Brings Fans New, Intimate Performance of 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Demi Lovato is bringing her music to fans in a whole new way.

The Tell Me You Love Me singer has come to Smule's Sing! Karaoke app to debut an intimate performance of her latest single, "Sorry Not Sorry," on Friday, giving fans a chance to sing along as she belts out her hit tune.

Check out the 25-year-old pop superstar's dynamic performance in a much more candid setting than you've ever seen before.