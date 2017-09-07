EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato Brings Fans New, Intimate Performance of 'Sorry Not Sorry'
Demi Lovato is bringing her music to fans in a whole new way.
The Tell Me You Love Me singer has come to Smule's Sing! Karaoke app to debut an intimate performance of her latest single, "Sorry Not Sorry," on Friday, giving fans a chance to sing along as she belts out her hit tune.
Check out the 25-year-old pop superstar's dynamic performance in a much more candid setting than you've ever seen before.
Sing! Karaoke is giving users the chance to sign on and sing along with A-list artists, either by themselves or with friends, and upload the fun karaoke sessions online for the world to enjoy.
Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Jason Derulo are just a few of the other big-name music stars who have performed on the platform, providing over 50 million users a more direct interaction with their favorite artists.
Recently, Lovato sat down with ET, where she opened up about her forthcoming album and dished on the inspiration behind "Sorry Not Sorry."
"The message in that song is for the haters," she explained. "A lot of people think it's about a relationship, and it could be for other people, but for me it was -- I had never written a song about the bullying that I experienced when I was in middle school. It drove me out of public school and I started home schooling because it got so bad."
Check out the video below to hear more from the singer about Tell Me You Love Me, Lovato's sixth studio album, which drops Sept. 29.