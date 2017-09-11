EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato Talks Sobriety, Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims: ‘I’m Just Grateful to Be Alive’

Demi Lovato isn’t taking a single day for granted! The 25-year-old musician and activist is using her voice to help others. The GRAMMY nominee was honored for her sobriety at the Summer Spectacular to Benefit the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, where she spoke with ET’s Deidre Behar about the importance of her work.

“It feels amazing to be honored for my sobriety just because this is something that I decided to do on my own, and it's something that I needed to do for myself and now getting awarded for it feels incredible,” she dished.