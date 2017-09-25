EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato’s Makeup Artist Jill Powell Shares Step-By-Step ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Performance Glam

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to achieve Demi’s mega-glam "Sorry Not Sorry" look:

Step 1: Moisturize / Prime

Pro Tip: Jill will opt for a moisture serum instead of a moisturizer and in this case she used Giorgio Armani Prima Smart Moisture Serum. “Your makeup will stick to it and it won't slide off,” she explains, “Demi performs a lot, so I always want to make sure that her makeup stays on. So this is something for performance. I'll skip moisturizer and just do the moisture serum.”

Also to note, Jill says massaging the product into your skin will “really get the circulation going in your face and you'll find that you'll be more glowy. My thing is glowing skin!”

Yeah it is...have you seen Demi’s incredible complexion??

Pro Tip #2: Jill reveals primer is her “secret weapon” to maintaining Demi’s sweat-proof makeup. “It's Hourglass Veil Primer. If you sweat, you can just pat and it's back to normal like regular makeup.”