EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Dish on 'Great Time' Being Roommates While Shooting 'Empire'

Could we see any other members of the Moore-Willis clan drop by the Empire offices?

"I know Lee Daniels did just say, maybe we need to get Bruce on here, that'd be really funny," Demi said. But she admitted, "We're not in charge of that."

The proud mom of three did act as cheerleader for her daughter when it came to getting her cast with series creator Lee Daniels.

"I always felt this was a perfect fit for her and accosted Lee, saying 'You gotta get my kid on the show!'" she said. "And I'm just so thrilled to see her on it, and being able to also, as a musical actor have an outlet -- which you know, there aren't that many places -- and this show really does it well."