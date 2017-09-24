EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Dish on 'Great Time' Being Roommates While Shooting 'Empire'
Sometimes a roommate search isn't this easy!
ET was with Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis at the premiere of Empire over the weekend, where they talked about living together in Chicago while shooting the show.
"I mean, we're there and since she's a regular, and I'm just a guest. I'm in the guest bedroom of her apartment -- she gets the king size bed," joked Demi, with Rumer by her side.
But the close quarters weren't a bother for the tight-knit pair.
"I love it, we have a great time," Rumer shared. "Honestly, even though we pretty much live, I would say, 10 maybe 15 minutes away from each other in L.A., with your schedules, you sometimes don't end up getting to spend the quality time with each other. And so, being able to have time to go out and eat and really spend time with each other has been really amazing."
"Which is why I said yes," added Demi, regarding her guest-starring role on the series.
Could we see any other members of the Moore-Willis clan drop by the Empire offices?
"I know Lee Daniels did just say, maybe we need to get Bruce on here, that'd be really funny," Demi said. But she admitted, "We're not in charge of that."
The proud mom of three did act as cheerleader for her daughter when it came to getting her cast with series creator Lee Daniels.
"I always felt this was a perfect fit for her and accosted Lee, saying 'You gotta get my kid on the show!'" she said. "And I'm just so thrilled to see her on it, and being able to also, as a musical actor have an outlet -- which you know, there aren't that many places -- and this show really does it well."
And Rumer related some sage advice from her mom about pursuing her dreams.
"The best advice I've ever gotten is just to carry yourself with integrity regardless of what you do, and be honest and come from a place of honesty and integrity, and I think that that will always kind of shine through and carry you to do whatever you want to," she said.
"I am so proud and nothing makes you happier as a parent than seeing your children do something that they love to do," added her beaming mom.
The 54-year-old star also knows how to keep the drama on screen and out of family life.
"I mean, I think you just separate the part that's Hollywood and you remember what it really is just to be a family," she said. "And families are there for each other in the ups, downs and the good the bad, and really just making sure you make time for each other that's really I think priority."
"And also just not taking yourself so seriously, I think," added Rumer. "We have text chains between my mom myself and my sisters that are hilarious, you know? They bring me so much joy and laughter every day."
