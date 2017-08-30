EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore and Ty Burrell Are Looking for a Throuple or Even a Quouple in 'Rough Night' Bonus Scene
Kate McKinnon and Jillian Bell may have stolen the show in this summer's dead stripper comedy, Rough Night, but Demi Moore and Ty Burrell nabbed quite a few scenes of their own. The freaky-deaky duo are the nymphomaniacs next door who seduce Zoë Kravitz's character, Blair, and are responsible for one of the movie funniest lines. ("She was inside me, then she was outside me, then she was me," Blair sighs post-coitus.)
In this bonus feature from Rough Night's DVD release, the "yoga curious" couple gets even more intimate: "We are a loving couple looking for a no strings attached night of becoming a throuple or even a quouple," Moore's Lea coyly says, as Burrell's Pietro adds, "We love to rave, slave and get told to behave. We single-handedly kept Club Liquid open in the '90s."
In addition to Bell, Kravitz and McKinnon, Rough Night also stars Scarlett Johansson and Broad City's Ilana Glazer as college best friends who reunite for a wild bachelorette weekend and before long find themselves with a half-naked body to make disappear.
Rough Night is available now on digital and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 5. There's also a Rougher Morning edition -- with additional deleted scenes, a gag reel and more from Moore and Burrell in the "Naughty Neighbor Diaries."