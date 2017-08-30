EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore and Ty Burrell Are Looking for a Throuple or Even a Quouple in 'Rough Night' Bonus Scene

Kate McKinnon and Jillian Bell may have stolen the show in this summer's dead stripper comedy, Rough Night, but Demi Moore and Ty Burrell nabbed quite a few scenes of their own. The freaky-deaky duo are the nymphomaniacs next door who seduce Zoë Kravitz's character, Blair, and are responsible for one of the movie funniest lines. ("She was inside me, then she was outside me, then she was me," Blair sighs post-coitus.)

In this bonus feature from Rough Night's DVD release, the "yoga curious" couple gets even more intimate: "We are a loving couple looking for a no strings attached night of becoming a throuple or even a quouple," Moore's Lea coyly says, as Burrell's Pietro adds, "We love to rave, slave and get told to behave. We single-handedly kept Club Liquid open in the '90s."