EXCLUSIVE: Derek Fisher Teases NBA-Themed 'DWTS' Salsa With Sharna Burgess -- Will Kobe Bryant Be There?

"See, T.O. and I, we're cool," he said. "T.O. played for the [Dallas] Cowboys for a little bit, I'm a Cowboys fan, so I don't wanna root against T.O. and I don't think he wants to root against me. But, obviously, we're competitive guys, so it'll be all good, fun competition."

Fisher also revealed that his girlfriend, Gloria, will be in the ballroom cheering him on as he makes his dancing debut, along with some of his closest friends that have supported him over the years.



But will his pal and former Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant, be there?



"I'm not sure, we'll see," he teased. "We've talked about it, but we'll see if he comes out."



"We spent a lot of years working together and accomplished some amazing things together as part of great teams," Fisher added. "So, we'll always have that bond no matter how far apart we are. We'll have that bond forever."