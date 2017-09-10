EXCLUSIVE: Derek Hough Reveals How Married Life Has Changed for Julianne, Picks 'DWTS' Season 25 Favorites

"It's so interesting not being a part of the show anymore, so it's interesting looking at it from an outside perspective, but I love Lindsey Stirling," he told ET's Courtney Tezeno. "I think she's the most amazing down to earth girl and so, I'm really rooting for her."

Another fave from the dancing pro?

"Jordan Fisher's fantastic," he said.

But, he remained cautious in his picks.

"But you never know, you know?" he mused. "You never know until you see them for the first time."