EXCLUSIVE: Derek Hough Talks Epic, Surprise 'AGT' Performance & How Julianne Is Getting 'Ripped' for New Film

After a massively successful first round, Hough was also ecstatic to talk about World of Dance getting picked up for a second season. He told us that he personally plans to do things a little differently as a judge the second time around, but has no doubt the show will continue to highlight even more incredible talent.



So, is there any possibility that Light Balance could be one of the acts on the WOD stage? Never say never!



"Oh my gosh!" he exclaimed. "That would be awesome. They were so awesome."



Moments before our interview, Hough's sister, Julianne, also announced some exciting news of her own via Instagram. The 29-year-old dancer has officially been cast to play the First Lady of Fitness, Betty Weider, in George Gallo's Bigger.



"I will say this, she has definitely been training and getting in shape for it," he revealed. "She's gotta be pretty ripped for that [role]."



"She was just telling me, she's trying to get that 'honeymoon weight' off," he continued. "Not like there's really much to get off -- I mean, have you seen her honeymoon photos? She has, like, an eight-pack goin' on. What is that? Just crazy."