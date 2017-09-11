EXCLUSIVE: Derek Peth & Taylor Nolan on Engagement, Resisting Love & How ‘BIP’'s Hiatus Nearly Split Them Up

“Originally we were like, ‘This is fun, but we're in different states,’” added Peth. “We tried to be realistic and then it turned out I couldn't stay away from her.”

FaceTiming “every other hour” and even introducing her best friend to Peth on one of the calls, Nolan said that she was making plans to visit Peth in Iowa right before they found out Bachelor in Paradise filming was set to resume.

Since wrapping the series, the pair have made efforts to ensure they don’t become another failed reality TV romance, and even stopped watching the show at one point, so that they wouldn’t become focused on “he said/she said.”

They’ve now seen all of the episodes, but have taken advice from Bachelor in Paradise success story Evan Bass -- who found love with Carly Waddell on the series and is now married and expecting his first child with her -- when it comes to separating the show from real life.

“Evan's a good friend of mine, so we got a lot of good advice from him,” said Peth. “The best advice we've gotten was to separate this part from our real relationship, and to remember that people only know a small part of what our real relationship is like. So, we've stopped watching some of what people say [and] we stopped watching the show for a couple of weeks because we'd rather focus on each other.”