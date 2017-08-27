EXCLUSIVE: Don Cheadle Jokes George Clooney Is ‘Going to Be a Terrible Father’: ‘Hand Your Kids to Me’

“I know there's a dude in my life that's had a couple kids and he's changed, he's a different person,” Cheadle joked to ET’s Carly Steel. “He's a much more compassionate person, and at the same time, darker, which I don't understand.”

“Yeah, I feel sorry for his kids,” he added. “[George] has no business having twins, I’m going to be honest. I mean, he should give them to me. They don’t have a chance [with him]. Sorry, George!”

But all jokes aside, Cheadle said he has met the twins, Alexander and Ella.

“I met the little ones, they're beautiful,” he gushed. “They're beautiful.”

“I'm going to be the best [godfather], he should just give them to me,” he continued. “George, I've loved you for many years, but let's be honest, you're going to be a terrible father and if you have any sense at all, you will hand your kids to me right away.”

Sorry, Cheadle, but it sounds like Clooney is doing a pretty good job at parenting so far!

Back in July, a source told ET that “George and Amal are so in love with their kids.”