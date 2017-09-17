EXCLUSIVE: Donald Glover on Possibly Directing a 'Star Wars' Movie: 'I Don't Know If I'm Ready for That'

Donald Glover's historic directing win has fans throwing his name in the hat for a big budget blockbuster!



The Atlanta star talked to ET's Kevin Frazier after Sunday night's Emmy Awards, where he reacted to those saying he should direct a Star Wars movie after becoming the first black filmmaker to win for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.



"I would be honored, but it's a big plate, its a big plate. That's a buffet plate," the 33-year-old actor admitted. "I don't know if I'm ready for that yet."

Of course, Glover is already part of the Star Wars family, seeing how he's playing Lando Calrissian in Lucasfilm's upcoming untitled Han Solo movie.