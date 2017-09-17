EXCLUSIVE: Donald Glover on Possibly Directing a 'Star Wars' Movie: 'I Don't Know If I'm Ready for That'
Donald Glover's historic directing win has fans throwing his name in the hat for a big budget blockbuster!
The Atlanta star talked to ET's Kevin Frazier after Sunday night's Emmy Awards, where he reacted to those saying he should direct a Star Wars movie after becoming the first black filmmaker to win for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.
"I would be honored, but it's a big plate, its a big plate. That's a buffet plate," the 33-year-old actor admitted. "I don't know if I'm ready for that yet."
Of course, Glover is already part of the Star Wars family, seeing how he's playing Lando Calrissian in Lucasfilm's upcoming untitled Han Solo movie.
Glover also may not be looking to the future quite yet, 'cause he's still processing the success he's had with Atlanta.
"I would have been like, 'Nobody's gonna watch this show, stop lying to me,'" Glover responded when asked if he would have believed Atlanta would become a Golden Globe and Emmy-winning show. "The show's very weird and specific. No, we're gonna laugh, but we're not definitely going to win an Emmy in the first year, definitely."
"I always wanted to make good things, that's all that's important to me," Glover added. "We always talk in the Atlanta writers' room about just making something quality."
Clearly, people have taken notice of the quality, which has made it tough for the actor to continue with his musical project, Childish Gambino. During the interview, Glover talked to ET about where his future as a musician stands.
"I'm never done with music, but I like walking away from things just to let them breathe," he explained of possibly retiring his Childish Gambino moniker. "I don't wanna be forced to make anything, 'cause I feel like once you get forced to make something, it turns out really bad."
"I don't feel like I have to make Atlanta, I don't feel like I have to make music," he continued. "I just, you know, want to make them."
Thankfully for us, Glover still wants to make Atlanta, and had a very exciting update to offer on the FX show's second season. "I've been writing all week because we start filming on Monday!" he shared.
Meanwhile, let's not forget Glover is becoming a bona fide Beyoncé-type in how he's been dropping awards show baby announcements!
After revealing that he's expecting baby No. 2 on Sunday night, watch the video below to look back on when he revealed his first child's gender at this year's Golden Globes.