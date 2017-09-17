EXCLUSIVE: Donald Glover Weighs In on His History-Making Emmys Wins: 'I Always Wanted to Make Good Things'
Donald Glover is having one heck of an Emmys!
The Atlanta star made history at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday night, winning his first Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series -- making him the fourth black nominee and first-ever winner in the category. Glover also took home the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy, the first African-American to do so since 1985, when Robert Guillaume won for Benson. The 33-year-old actor was also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Atlanta itself earned a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.
“I’m so happy, wow,” Glover exclaimed while accepting the Lead Actor award. “Thank you guys so much. This is nuts.”
“I wanna thank Trump for making black people number one on the most-oppressed list,” Glover added. “He’s the reason I’m probably up here.”
"I wanna thank Michelle, my partner," Glover also said. "I wanna thank my baby, my son ... My unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."
Check out the entire speech below:
After he won, Glover told ET’s Kevin Frazier he was “glad [he] didn’t know” that his awards were history-making.
“I always wanted to make good things,” Glover shared. “Just make something quality.”
Meanwhile, Glover and Atlanta also did very well at this year’s Golden Globes!
