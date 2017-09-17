EXCLUSIVE: Donald Glover Weighs In on His History-Making Emmys Wins: 'I Always Wanted to Make Good Things'

Donald Glover is having one heck of an Emmys!

The Atlanta star made history at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday night, winning his first Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series -- making him the fourth black nominee and first-ever winner in the category. Glover also took home the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy, the first African-American to do so since 1985, when Robert Guillaume won for Benson. The 33-year-old actor was also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Atlanta itself earned a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“I’m so happy, wow,” Glover exclaimed while accepting the Lead Actor award. “Thank you guys so much. This is nuts.”

“I wanna thank Trump for making black people number one on the most-oppressed list,” Glover added. “He’s the reason I’m probably up here.”